Since there does not appear to be a near future end to this virus, we want to send out our most sincere THANK YOU to essential workers. We are speaking directly for the low wage, no benefits essential workers in our grocery stores, in our hospitals, clinics, schools and offices cleaning the floors and the furniture; the trash collectors, the delivery drivers for restaurants, grocery stores and pharmacies; farm and factory workers who are keeping the food supply on track. We need these people. They should be financially rewarded for their bravery and commitment confronting this virus on a daily basis. They should be afforded that $600 per week additional income (with no federal tax added on at the end of the year) as well. All employers should be required to give essential employees extra pay (hazard pay) as well. We must stay a grateful nation. We must reward those among us who have stepped forward for the safety of all of us without regard to their own safety and the safety of their families. Send emails to your elected officials to financially reward those essential employees to show our gratitude and utmost respect. It is the very least we can do.
Your View: Essential workers deserve thanks and hazard pay
- By Mildred Surber | Saltville, Virginia
-
-
- 0
Tags
- Employee
- Grocery Store
- Work
- Worker
- Hazard Pay
- Office
- Employer
- Mildred Surber
- Opinion
- Your View
- Letter To The Editor
- Letters To The Editor
- Letter
- Letters
- Editor
- Lte
- El
- Le
- Surber
- Coronavirus
- Corona
- Virus
- Covid-19
- Covid 19
- Covid19
- Covid
- Pandemic
- Epidemic
- Thank
- Thanks
- Thank You
- Gratitude
- Appreciate
- Appreciation
- Factory Worker
- Essential Workers
- Essential
- Workers
- Essential Worker
Welcome to the Conversation
Most Popular
-
Travel nurse from Sullivan County on front lines at NYC hospital
-
A zoo has been trying to get two pandas to mate for 10 years. When coronavirus shut the zoo down, the pandas finally did
-
Denny, James and Pamela
-
Washington County, Va. Administrator declares state of emergency due to storm damage and flooding
-
Your View: City made wrong moves on former Kmart building
Promotions
Latest Local Offers
Golden Rule Paint & Wallpaper Best prices in town! Free estimates! All Major CC's accepted Wallpaper Removal & Hanging 276-591-7389
RESIDENTIAL HOUSE CLEANING * Weekly, Bi-Weekly, & Monthly Rates * References & Insured * Supplies & Equipment Included Theresa & Traci 423-573-3057 or 423-215-8306 ** Satisfaction Guaranteed!! ** Bristol & Surrounding Areas
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.