Since there does not appear to be a near future end to this virus, we want to send out our most sincere THANK YOU to essential workers. We are speaking directly for the low wage, no benefits essential workers in our grocery stores, in our hospitals, clinics, schools and offices cleaning the floors and the furniture; the trash collectors, the delivery drivers for restaurants, grocery stores and pharmacies; farm and factory workers who are keeping the food supply on track. We need these people. They should be financially rewarded for their bravery and commitment confronting this virus on a daily basis. They should be afforded that $600 per week additional income (with no federal tax added on at the end of the year) as well. All employers should be required to give essential employees extra pay (hazard pay) as well. We must stay a grateful nation. We must reward those among us who have stepped forward for the safety of all of us without regard to their own safety and the safety of their families. Send emails to your elected officials to financially reward those essential employees to show our gratitude and utmost respect. It is the very least we can do.

