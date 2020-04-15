I’m getting caught up on reading my newspapers, and let me just say, Eric Duncan’s letter from March 22 did NOT age well. He predicted that there would not be more than 20,000 coronavirus deaths within three months; he implied the media was creating “hysteria.” As I write this on April 12, the U.S. has 20,608 deaths, a mere three WEEKS after Eric’s prediction. And that is WITH the government taking actions such as shutting down schools and many businesses to keep people away from each other to stop the spread.

Do the media sometimes dramatize things to keep people reading and watching their product? Sure. That’s why I encourage everyone to find a neutral and least-biased source of news. But you don’t want to automatically distrust everything that you hear on the news either.

