I had the opportunity and privilege of working with Greg Hogston at the Washington County Sheriff Office for 10 years. He always showed a high level of professionalism, always courteous and respectful to everyone he came in contact with, no matter the situation. I found him to have a profound passion for protecting and serving people, especially our senior citizens and the safety of our school children. Greg has an outstanding knowledge of all phases of law enforcement. He also has a great concern about the drug and mental health problems in our county. If elected, I know he will make it his No. 1 priority. During my long career (52 years) I have worked with law enforcement personnel from the top level of federal government to the local government. I can say I never met anyone more dedicated to law enforcement than Greg. He is a man of great character, and I know he will provide the highest level of law enforcement services to our county; he will always put his community first.

On Nov. 5, please join me in voting for Greg Hogston for our next sheriff of Washington County, Virginia.

