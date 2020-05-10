I am a Bristolian. Like you, I care deeply about our city and our region — both Virginia and Tennessee — and the people who make this place home and those who chose to visit us. In May — absent any further delay necessitated by this wacky pandemic — we folks in Bristol, Virginia, will elect two members to City Council. Four good individuals have offered themselves to us for election. I am grateful to each of them for being interested to do so. And I hope all of us tell them so. Each of them has attributes worthy of consideration.

To me, two candidates stand out and, accordingly, I intend to cast my votes for them: Anthony Farnum and Ric Watts. Here’s why. Good leadership requires strength in and adherence to several basic characteristics. Be a good listener; always genuinely and carefully hear what is said by those who you wish to serve and to lead. Be patient and respectful; always given enough time and opportunity for anyone who expresses his/her viewpoint and always value it. Be resourceful; always call upon brighter, more experienced people to give you guidance in areas with which you are yet familiar.

Anthony Farnum and Ric Watts put these characteristics first. By applying these characteristics, good decisions will be made by them. Both of them will be excellent leaders in our city and in our region. Vote!

