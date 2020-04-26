I understand there are people calling for a cut in the local school budgets as a way to save money in the wake of the pandemic’s effects.
I want to remind our community leaders that the single most important service we can give our citizens is an education. Why? Because that is what gives us all a future in the face of the economic disaster.
Our economy is based more on our people than on any other asset. Without a good school system, we will absolutely not recover from the crisis that faces us. Without our teachers and our school staff, our community will be unprepared.
It is not cash handouts that will prepare us. Those are nice in the very short run. There are many other valuable assets preserving our community: institutions like the libraries, our local journalists, religious congregations, our colleges, our health care system, our police and fire departments.
But if we drop the ball on education to save money, we will likely see our economy decline for the long term. It certainly won’t be a good place to live for long.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.