In response to Eric Duncan’s letter of March 22, here’s a lesson is basic mathematics. Mr. Duncan, using your own numbers, 87 corona virus deaths out of 4,500 reported cases is a death rate of 1.9%. And 20,000 influenza deaths out of 134,000,000 reported cases, again your numbers not mine, is a death rate of .015%. Let me help you with the calculation: Divide the number of deaths by the number of reported cases, then multiply by 100. ... Here’s another math lesson: 1.9% (corona) is over 100 times HIGHER than .015% (influenza). Yet, you somehow conclude and assert that influenza is deadlier than the corona virus (insert shaking head in disbelief emoji). I write this letter on March 29, seven days after the publication of your letter. The reported cases are now 122,000, and reported deaths 2,200 (1.8%). The numbers of deaths have doubled over the previous three days. The corona death rate (1.8%) for the influenza number you reported (134,000,000) equates to 2,412,000. Do you care to revisit your calculations and resulting conclusions? If so, please spare us all next time and actually think before you write. What we are trying to do is AVOID the spread of corona to the level of influenza so we don’t have millions dead. Surely you agree with that? But then again my state of disbelief in the ignorance of our populace rises to new levels with each passing day.
Your View: Duncan’s math on COVID-19 deaths doesn’t add up
- By Christopher D. Owens | Bristol, Tennessee
-
-
- 0
Tags
Welcome to the Conversation
Most Popular
-
Angela Boswell’s father said she wasn’t welcomed back, affidavit states
-
UPDATE: Northam to issue a stay-at-home order for Virginia
-
First Bristol, Va. resident tests positive for COVID-19
-
Sullivan County, Bristol, Tenn. declare state of emergency, safer at home order issued for County
-
Virginia’s leading coal mine halts production amid COVID-19 pandemic
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.