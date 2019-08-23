I am writing about the new school year, and I pray that this will indeed be a great one. I hope there will be no bullying of children, and if there is that it will not be swept under the rug as it usually is. Some parents encourage this with their child or children.
Also I am writing about these reckless drivers who put our children in harm’s way. Some reason these so-called drivers want to outrun the school buses carrying precious cargo. They have no regard for rules of any kind. When the bus stops to load and unload children and the arm of the bus appears, please stop.
There have been so many accidents, some of them fatal. Some of these drivers think they won’t get caught. Wrong! When parents put their children (or child) on the bus to go to school, they do not know that they may be in an accident. The bus drivers and police officers have a tough job to do to protect them. These officers also have a hard job when they have to go to a home and deliver the news that their child (children) has been injured in an accident or worse. Some of these senseless “accidents” can or could have been prevented. All drivers, please pay close attention; don’t text or use your cell phone, don’t turn the dial on the radio either, etc. Also cameras should be installed on all buses to prevent bullying. Bus drivers have enough to do, just keeping their eyes on the road, and if cameras are installed that would be great to catch speeders.
When these drivers are caught, then they start crying and whining, “Oh, I am sorry, I never meant to do this,” sorry is too late. You’ve already ruined your life and other people’s lives. Be responsible and drive carefully and please watch out for others.