Greetings, Bristol, Tennessee and Bristol, Virginia.
I love Bristol. The greatest man God allowed in my life was born in Bristol, Tennessee, and he gave me the unconditional love of Jesus Christ. I grieve at the thought of a casino in Bristol, Virginia. Years ago, at a tent revival, I witnessed the weeping of a Cherokee elder for his people because of, as he called it, “the synagogue of Satan” casino in their town. He pleaded for prayer and missionaries to help his people because of the damage done by the casino. At the time, I looked up the definition of gambling house, and to my grief, this was the answer from an English language dictionary: Gambling house = hell, and a professional gambler = hellite. Please, DON’T GAMBLE WITH THE SOULS IN YOUR COMMUNITY. SAY NO TO A CASINO. The best investment for Bristol is in ecotourism, convention centers and innocent, family-oriented fun, like in Sevierville. You are better than this, Bristol, Virginia. DO NOT LET GREED WIN.
