This is in response to Eric Duncan’s March 22 letter to the editor. The media are not responsible for the widespread shutdown happening across our country. Individuals and businesses are responding to guidelines coming from the White House and from state and local governments. The President’s Coronavirus Guidelines for America state that “… bars, restaurants, food courts, gyms, and other indoor and outdoor venues where groups of people congregate should be closed.” This (belatedly) comes from President Donald Trump, not from an imagined hysterical media. Now Tennessee’s governor has ordered that all bars and restaurants be closed. What the media HAVE done is provide credible stories on what is happening in Italy, where hospital resources are overwhelmed and doctors have to decide who is treated and who is allowed to die; the morgues there are overwhelmed and unable to handle the need. If we in the U.S. don’t respond to this very real threat by curtailing personal contact with anyone outside our immediate household, we are headed for the same fate. Here it could be even worse than in Italy. We lack a centrally controlled medical system where resources such as respirators can be easily transferred to places where they are most needed. COVID-19 isn’t “the plain old flu.” It’s at least 20 times more deadly. Mr. Duncan cited 4,500 cases nationally when he submitted his letter. The number now (on March 22) is about 30,000 and is more than doubling every three days. A week from now, this could mean 120,000 cases! This is a very real threat that every American should take seriously.
Your View: Don’t blame media for shutdown; news provides credible reporting
- By Dewey Fuller | Bristol, Tennessee
Updated
