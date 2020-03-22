Quit drinking the Kool-Aid, people. From the CDC website: 87 deaths from 4500 confirmed cases of coronavirus in the U.S., 20,000 estimated deaths from 134 million estimated cases of the influenza flu virus in the U.S. But the media doesn’t report that. The plain old flu isn’t news anymore. But the coronavirus has a name. Something they can grab onto and run with. Now, granted, those influenza numbers are since the start of the flu season (Oct. 1) but, I promise you, the coronavirus won’t come anywhere close to those numbers in three more months. Is the media going to be responsible for the financial crisis that’s coming from all of these businesses shutting down? They should be. They created this hysteria. All in the name of ratings. I urge all of you, be calm. Toilet paper isn’t going to keep you from getting sick. Just be safe and quit listening to everything the media tells you. Spend time with your families. We’ll be fine.

