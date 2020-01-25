It’s almost amusing, watching four men who have need of nothing but more greed fighting for the money of those that can least afford it — all in the sham of doing it for the community. Local leaders and the state are in it for the money it promises. Anything that is going to need a police substation and an addiction clinic is not needed. When you reach in the devil’s pocket for money, the interest rate will be high. Don’t be fooled by the dangling carrot.

