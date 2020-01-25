It’s almost amusing, watching four men who have need of nothing but more greed fighting for the money of those that can least afford it — all in the sham of doing it for the community. Local leaders and the state are in it for the money it promises. Anything that is going to need a police substation and an addiction clinic is not needed. When you reach in the devil’s pocket for money, the interest rate will be high. Don’t be fooled by the dangling carrot.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.