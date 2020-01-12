In a form letter I got from Tennessee Sen. Lamar Alexander, dated Oct. 16, 2019, regarding the impeachment hearings the senator wrote, “. . . I will wait until all the evidence is presented and all the arguments are made. . . .”
We now have an impeached president awaiting his trial in the Senate.
Does Sen. Alexander still mean the words he wrote in October? Does he still want to hear all the evidence and all the arguments?
John Bolton has announced he is willing to testify before the Senate. Is Sen. Alexander going to stand up for hearing all evidence and arguments, or is he going to go along with those following the lead of Mitch McConnell who has said he has no intention of having a fair trial or having any witnesses come before the Senate, that he intends to coordinate with and do whatever this impeached president wants.
Sen. Alexander’s choice is whether to honor his oath as a senator to uphold the Constitution, to exercise his Constitutional duty of oversight. It is whether to honor the oath he will take before the Senate trial. The honorable choice is clear to me. I hope it is clear to Sen. Alexander.
I want to hear testimony from John Bolton and Mick Mulvaney at the least. The testimony we’ve already heard from our dedicated civil servants seems damning. How will any of us ever know the truth if our own senator, elected to represent us, refuses to hear more relevant testimony?
I hope Sen. Alexander does his duty. I hope he honors his oath of office. I hope he really meant the words he said to me in his letter dated Oct. 16 and that he honors those words.
Is Sen. Alexander a man of honor? Is he a man of his word, or is he not?
His words and actions regarding the Senate trial now will make that clear.
