The president is the product of anti-intellectualism, and he is using it ad nauseam for his benefit.
The belief is that my ignorance is just as good as your factual knowledge (Isaac Asimov). That I have the right to talk about a subject and publicize it as factual, even if I’ve never even done research or critically thought about what I’m discussing. It is a dangerous precedent because it puts science, factual information and intellect at war against the stupidity of the masses and degenerates, those who would rather swallow everything they’ve been told and then argue about how they’re the ones who are “right.” Do your own homework and review all sides of the issue and make a decision based on your own research that could hold up in a lively debate. It will be time well spent. Is it too much homework — maybe not?
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.