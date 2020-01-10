Eugene Robinson is a columnist for the Washington Post and from what I can gather is not a supporter of President Trump. As a matter of fact, based on his past writings I think you could say, he hates Trump. His most recent writing, “Democrats are pushing diversity off the stage” is pretty interesting. I don’t think diversity has anything to do with who is moving forward as an active candidate for the presidency and apparently the Democrat supporters, you know the voters that donate money are putting their bet on Biden, Sanders, Warren, Klobuchar and Buttigieg. It just so happens that the Top Five are white and apparently Eugene is finding fault with the intelligence of democratic supporters.
Can somebody enlighten Eugene that citizens of the United States are past the diversity mantra and are using their brains and have figured out that using racial and ethnic diversity has no place of importance when choosing a leader for this great land. As a matter of fact, diversity has no place when choosing anything as far as I can see. Whatever happened to that old saying, “May the Best Man win”? Oops, sorry, may the best man or woman win. No, that’s not right; May the most qualified candidate win is my final thought.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.