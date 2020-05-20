City Manager Randy Eads wrote a letter in the Herald Courier concerning some aspects of my interview that was published May 13, where I said that City Code “forbids all gambling.”

It seems that the Charter doesn’t actually prohibit gambling but just expresses an ability, arguably an intent, to do so — but without actually doing so.

While the Charter then won’t prohibit a casino, this also demonstrates why the changes I recommended in October 2018 would have been a good idea, as they would have cleared up the matter.

I see it as very important to get the details right, and not just “good enough.” My understanding of some details may have been incorrect, but, in my opinion, the details still aren’t right.

Tags

Welcome to the Conversation

No name-calling, personal insults or threats. No attacks based on race, gender, ethnicity, etc. No writing with your caps lock on – it's screaming. Keep on topic and under 1,500 characters. No profanity or vulgarity. Stay G- or PG-rated.
Load comments