In the aftermath of the Virginia Beach gun massacre, Gov. Ralph Northam called the General Assembly into Special Session to consider common sense gun safety initiatives. Although both Houses are controlled by Republicans, there was some hope that corrective actions would be considered, and some passed into laws. Among the Northam initiatives were a requirement for (1) universal background checks, (2) reinstatement of Virginia’s one handgun a month law, (3) ban assault firearms, and (4) prevent children from accessing firearms. These are the types of legislation being talked about in Washington, D.C. since the El Paso and Dayton gun massacres that took, at last count, 31 lives. The Special Session was held, the Republican-controlled General Assembly met for 90 minutes and refused to even take a vote. All of the elective offices in the General Assembly will be decided in the upcoming election in November. If the Republicans again control the General Assembly, the public outcry for gun safety legislation will again be ignored.
To make matters worse, the Republican-controlled U.S. Senate refused to take a vote on initiatives similar to those that were blocked in Virginia. Polls show that the public overwhelmingly wants these initiatives enacted into law. Unfortunately, the CEO of the National Rifle Association called President Trump and requested these initiatives not be considered. President Trump obliged, and the voices of millions of Americans were again ignored. As an aside, this is the same National Rifle Association that laundered a $30 million campaign contribution (possibly) from Russia to Trump’s campaign in 2016.