Dentists are looking to our State Board of Dentistry, State Health Departments and/or any of the many agencies that were created to protect the public for advice on how to proceed during this pandemic. In the last two weeks, dentists needed direction from these leaders!
Unfortunately we have been left to our own decision making and recommendations from our professional associations but not by any agency that has authority to mandate.
Therefore, many dentists have been left with no other solution but to close their small businesses because we cannot risk the health and safety of our patients and staff due to a lack of information or agency decision.
However, dentists have been asked to continue seeing emergency patients! This is unprecedented for even those of us who saw the AIDS epidemic impact our profession and who worked every day through those uncertain times.
Now the CDC, from the sidelines, is making recommendations that include new protective equipment such as respirators to be provided to all employees that work within 6 feet of patients. Also they recommend installing high-efficiency air filters with increased ventilation rates.
Currently, few dental offices are compliant, and this will impact the health and safety of patients. If patients cannot access one of these offices, emergency dentistry will unfortunately expose more of the population to the SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19. I thought your readers should know.
