I very much appreciate the thoroughness Democrats exhibited during the impeachment process. I also appreciate the overview of the Constitution that has been presented and the reason our forefathers were so careful in developing this wonderful document. I usually check the backgrounds (legal, charity works, etc.) of the candidates, but time constraints prevented me from doing this in 2016. I have now done some research and discovered I made a major mistake in 2016 and most definitely will not make this mistake again in 2020. I am neither Republican nor Democrat but independent.
