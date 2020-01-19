Election Interference?
Russia — No!
Trump — No!
U. S. Congress — Absolutely!
Congress has been trying to brainwash the American people for over a year, to believe President Trump is evil and unfit for president. Their objective is to convince the American people that they should note for President Trump in 2020. If this not election interference, then what is it?
I get sick when I hear one of the Democrats say, “This is what the American people wanted.” The real American people would like to see Congress do the job they were elected to do and that is not to bash the president of the United States.
If one looks at the past, President Trump has done great things for the USA. Unemployment is the lowest in 50 years, more jobs available, the economy is great and wages are rising for everyone. The USA is stronger there ever. Democrats in Congress are so jealous of his success that they just cannot deal with it appropriately.
By the way, Melania Trump is the most sophisticated first lady ever, but what recognition does the press give her? Pitiful and shameful is the only way I can describe the Democrats in Congress and the press.
