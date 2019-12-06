Now more than ever the Democratic Party needs to take control and replace the radical leaders who have done nothing but try to find something to impeach the current president for, who has done nothing except try to actually work on problems facing our country. Instead of trying to solve problems House Speaker Nancy (Pelosi) and Rep. Adam Schiff are in the camp of “try anything to impeach” because they know if they don’t impeach him, he will win again in 2020.
I urge all Democrats to contact your local representatives to share your desire for your party to return to common sense and to quit wasting time and tax resources on a crazy partisan effort to undo the 2016 election. Make America great again!
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.