Napoleon said, “When your enemy is doing something stupid, don’t interfere.”
That’s good advice, and if I had any sense I would heed it. But the Democratic presidential hopefuls are spitting in our ice cream.
All the candidates tell us they will provide free health care for illegal immigrants! “It’s the right thing to do,” they say. Well, glory be, why stop with free health care? Let’s have a brand new Lexus waiting for each illegal, with gas money to get them to their four-bedroom house in California. And maybe they’d like a thick, juicy steak before they hit the road.
I wish our corrupt politicians would worry about struggling Americans half as much as they worry about illegal immigrants.
Politicians love to use the word “free.” But nothing is free. Those people are lying like a dog! This free stuff is costing us a fortune.
What else will be free? College! While you’re busting your tail to put food on the table, those yahoos will be using your grocery money to send rich kids to college.
And the socialists want $92 trillion to tackle global warming. I’m pretty sure that’s all the money in the world, and then some.
I get confused about global warming. If it gets too hot, it’s global warming. But if it gets too cold, they say that’s global warming. If it rains or don’t rain, it’s global warming. If refrigerator starts making a funny noise, that’s global warming. Global warming is the busiest little sucker I’ve ever seen.
Actually, global warming is increasing in direct proportion to the number of illegals coming into our country. If we build the border wall and stop illegals, we probably would end global warming. Let’s try it!
God bless America.