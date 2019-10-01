Here’s an editorial improvement for the Sept. 25 issue of the Bristol Herald Courier, announcing Sen. Nancy Pelosi’s impeachment inquiry:

“No one is above the law,” the headline said. Let’s add, “except Democrats.”

I’ll listen to the Democrats after they clean their own house. An examination of Hillary and Obama alone would last through the 2020 elections.

People who live in glass houses shouldn’t throw stones!

The freshman Democrats who are throwing all the impeachment stones are pathetic freshmen. “They simply don’t know what they don’t know.”

I voted for Donald Trump because he promised to clean up the swamp, not be part of it.

