Yes, yes, yes; I know President Trump cannot take constructive criticism, but this note is not about President Trump, nor is it about Republicans. This note is about the defensive behavior of some people that call themselves Democrats. I have watched enough news, read enough news, and have come to the conclusion that some of the people interviewed, for whatever reasons, cannot take constructive criticism. We can be as gentle as possible, as respective as possible, and yet for some reason, they choose to get on the defensive and put the blame on others.
Nobody is picking on you or trying to prove you wrong. We are simply trying to communicate back and forth to solve a problem. Let’s take a simple observation that is presently hot in the news, the condition of Baltimore. I see the degradation of Baltimore and wish we could improve the condition for the sake of its residents. I would like to think that you likewise can see what I see. If you can see what I see, then we can work on the problem to correct the situation. No blame; not interested in how this happened in the past; just need agreement with you that we do have a problem, and let’s brainstorm together to correct the problem.
For some reason, and I don’t understand why this is so difficult, but without open communication back and forth the problems never get solved. There has to be a reason why some Democrats get on the defensive, and until you share that reason with me, we will never accomplish what is needed for the sake of the communities. I rest my case.