Just in the past couple of weeks, I saw letters to the editor urging everyone to vote Republican and go on to list all the evils that come with voting for a Democrat.
You know, a little more than a century ago, taxes were low, and there were few barriers to job creation. Unions were mostly illegal, and life was good. Help the Republicans roll back socialist laws that burden companies! Abolish the minimum wages and end mandatory schooling and let children work, free the employing class to rebuild our country’s prosperity. The Republicans promise this time they will share.
Join the Great Rollback!
Just think about all the Democrats have saddled us with.
Social Security, 40-hour work weeks, paid vacations, paid holidays, job protections, clean water, retirement, medical benefits.
These letters urge people to vote “Christian” and point to their leaders as being Christians. Seems to me that their great so-called leader paid a couple of women over $130,000 to not tell about sexual affairs they had with their man. One of the affairs happened as his wife was having a baby. One of their great leaders was having an affair and at the same time was pushing for impeachment against Bill Clinton; he was the speaker of the House at the time. This just doesn’t seem to me to be “Christian.” The Orange Man says that he hasn’t ever done anything to have to ask forgiveness for, what do you think?
Soon they will make their annual campaign to “put Christ back in Christmas.” I would rather they would “put Christ back in Christians.”
