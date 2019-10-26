Democrats talk about free Medicare to everyone. Does that mean you don’t have to work for it until you are 62 years of age to get it? Who pays your supplement for you and your prescriptions drugs?? A small raise on Social Security is given if Medicare goes up. If the Democrats get in, are they going to take care of us?
That’s a joke for you: We worked all of our lives to get this. Nothing is free in this world for the working people. (I don’t know Charlie Robinson, but I admire him for telling it like it is.)
