I’m sitting here wondering what if 50% of the responsible adults that chose to shop at Walmart in El Paso, Texas, on Saturday had a carry permit, could one of them had put the shooter down before he killed 22 people? I seem to think so. And then we have Beto holding back tears. Is he strong enough to lead the country? I don’t think so.
So who is responsible for all of the killings, a 21-year-old man with a mental health problem or the gun he had in his possession? If you are looking for a Democratic candidate for the presidency, one of the most important ways to start is to cancel out any that believe guns kill people. Another good pearl is if they object to a wall. A third good pearl is if they think health care should be free. I’ve given you three good pearls, which should make your search a little easier. If your chosen candidate embraces any one of these three pearls, you are dealing with a person that lacks common sense. They suffer from the “out to lunch syndrome.” Let me know how many are still standing, and I will get more specific.