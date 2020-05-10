Boy, have I got a story for you!
Believe it or not, literally millions of people are convinced to their very core that a “Deep State” is trying to mislead them and is lying to them for nefarious reasons. These groups are all in on this “Red Pill” trip.
Have you heard about this red pill and blue pill analogy from the “Matrix” movie? They live in an information bubble and a misinformation feedback loop that apparently cannot be pierced.
They believe that they are being lied to by a “Deep State” and the rest of us “Blue Pill” people don’t know the real truth and we are all falling down a rabbit hole never to find our way out.
They believe everyone else lives in a dream world and don’t realize that the “Deep State” is lying to everyone for control and power, therefore they can dismiss everything the doctors, scientist, etc. are saying to them out of hand, consequently they are easy to control, e.g., if someone says it’s fake news, well they can disregard it as another lie by the “Deep State.”
No need to do any critical thinking by this bunch. It is scary. Especially with this COVID-19 virus now because their irrational actions have the potential to impact everyone. May God have mercy on us all.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.