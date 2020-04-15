On Monday, April 6, the access points of the Virginia Creeper Trail were temporarily closed in response to the COVID-19 outbreak. This decision was made at the local level by the trail owners — the towns of Abingdon and Damascus and the U.S. Forest Service, and with the Virginia Creeper Trail Conservancy providing coordination assistance. The decision was made based on the following facts:

» The Creeper Trail is an outdoor recreation destination for many people from outside our communities. Current COVID-19 case tracking shows asymptomatic COVID-19 positive visitors are a leading source of new infections in communities, and, though most nearby states are under stay-at-home orders, many folks outside our area were still visiting the trail;

» User density increases;

» Since social distancing recommendations were put in place, trail use increased;

» As the Easter holiday approached, inquiries about the VCT from out-of-area visitors had increased;

» As a result of shutdowns of many other area outdoor recreation venues, visitors were being funneled onto the Creeper Trail, further increasing current and projected use;

» Modeling shows COVID-19 cases increasing in SWVA between now and early to mid-May. Town and EMS officials were concerned that even the normal rate of accidents on the trail requiring EMS’ limited staff and equipment could overburden the system, diverting needed resources away from responding to the potential emerging and urgent health needs in our communities, and;

» Within the Creeper Trail footprint, we have large elderly populations who are most at risk for developing complications and dying from the coronavirus, and we have a duty to protect them.

We all look forward to safely welcoming visitors and residents back on the trail … a day we can all agree cannot come soon enough.

