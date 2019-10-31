Several years ago, my son encountered a seemingly insoluble issue with the Virginia Department of Taxation. The department claimed that taxes withheld from his wages by three other states should have been paid to the state of Virginia, even though he had not lived in Virginia that year.
Although we believed that both common sense and the law proved that the dedicated employees of the department were incorrect, we were unable to convince them. It appeared that my son would have to pay over $1,000 to the state of Virginia.
A friend suggested that I ask Commissioner of Revenue David Henry for his assistance in the matter. At our request, David and his staff intervened in the matter, and after discussion with the Department of Taxation, reason prevailed, and the matter was resolved in days.
This experience demonstrated to us that David Henry knew his business and was happy to serve the citizens of our community.
When it comes to managing the taxpayers’ money, experience and competence are key. I am happy to vote to support David Henry as commissioner of revenue and urge others to vote for him as well.
