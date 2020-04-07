To quote Christopher D. Owens in his letter of April 2, “My state of disbelief in the ignorance of our populace rises to new levels with each passing day.”
Owens critiques Eric Duncan’s numbers in asserting that the coronavirus’s death rate is less than influenza by correcting his math. The math may be correct, but when the basis of the computation is false, then the answer is false. Last year, more than 42.9 million people had the flu, 647,000 were hospitalized, and 61,200 died. That was lower than 2017-18, which had more cases with almost 80,000 deaths! The mortality rate can vary greatly from year to year and increases exponentially in the elderly.
The problem with giving a mortality rate for the coronavirus is that the data is unknown. A recent study published in the Wall Street Journal estimated that the actual number of cases is 10 times higher than reported! Only those with symptoms and those who appear for testing are counted. The number of people with mild cold- or flu-like symptoms that do not get counted is far higher. With the reported cases over 217,000 now, the real number of people infected is probably closer to 2 to 2.5 million! The actual mortality then is 0.02% overall with most of those in the elderly population, just like the flu.
The mortality for corona appears to be about the same as the flu. What is different is the extreme transmissibility of corona. We have vaccines for the flu, not yet for corona, so it is wise to follow the stay-at-home guidelines until clear.
