Well here we are in one of the worst pandemics that we could imagine and we don’t see any light at the end of the tunnel. All we can do is ride it out and hope the best. A little prayer from each of us might just help.
It appears New York City has been hit really hard and we wonder why. Could it be all the people who ride the subway daily and they are riding close together? I feel this is part of the problem.
Another big factor we need to think about is the number of sick people who smoke cigarettes. Yeah right! For years we have been warned not to smoke cigarettes, but thousands suck on them daily. The virus could take them out by the hundreds. Their lungs are not strong enough to fight it off. And the young people who “vape” are in the same boat. Total stupidity. Lungs were never designed for smoke.
Yes we will get through this, but what a toll it will take. It has put the economy into a tailspin and thousands have no work or money to pay the bills. May God help us all!
