Over 67,000 convicted criminals mostly in big cities have been released in America because of COVID-19. Crime rates skyrocket because studies show 77 percent will commit a crime again and be rearrested.
We can add victims of crime due to coronavirus jail release as another long-term death toll from COVID-19 or at least from government reaction or ignorant overreaction to it.
Locally the Food City 500 race at Bristol will be held 3:30 p.m. today (Sunday) without spectators in attendance because of COVID-19, resulting in loss of millions to the economy. The only good thing about this is more people can attend church.
It’s more important than ever for all Christians to attend church. Christians are told not to neglect meeting together — especially as you see the day (return of Jesus) drawing near (Heb.10:25). More Christians than ever believe the return of Jesus is close.
Church attendance could save your marriage and life. Research shows those attending church have lower despair, lower divorce rates and a seven-year longer life. Pastor Matt Brown said churches must reopen as there has been an increase in depression, suicide and drug addiction.
Churches provide fellowship, encouragement and help members with their burdens.
Sadly churches have been empty for two months as Christians the world over have been unable to attend churches because of the coronavirus. Pastors have taken issue with some governor’s decision to prioritize certain businesses over the church.
Some governors say they want to open only essential businesses like liquor stores and abortion clinics.
Because eternity goes on forever; churches are the most essential business.
