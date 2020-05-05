I have a question. My husband and I had an appointment at the Sullivan County Health Department on Monday, April 20, for COVID-19 testing. We got there early and went directly through the line. On Tuesday, April 22, before noon, we got a call that we tested negative after being told it would be five to seven days. Is it because we are elderly that it was so early? We didn’t have to exit the car.
Another thing. We were at Lowe's on Volunteer Parkway today in the Garden Shop, my first outing since March 6. We had our masks on. No masks on workers. Three of them were standing not 3 feet apart. My checkout person didn’t have a mask on. Customers — some did have masks, others not, and there were very few customers.
I learn a lot from the Editorial Page.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.