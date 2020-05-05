I have a question. My husband and I had an appointment at the Sullivan County Health Department on Monday, April 20, for COVID-19 testing. We got there early and went directly through the line. On Tuesday, April 22, before noon, we got a call that we tested negative after being told it would be five to seven days. Is it because we are elderly that it was so early? We didn’t have to exit the car.

Another thing. We were at Lowe's on Volunteer Parkway today in the Garden Shop, my first outing since March 6. We had our masks on. No masks on workers. Three of them were standing not 3 feet apart. My checkout person didn’t have a mask on. Customers — some did have masks, others not, and there were very few customers.

I learn a lot from the Editorial Page.

