We certainly have a lot of troops deployed to many countries. According to Marc Thiessen in an editorial published in our local paper Oct. 16, he summarized that the total is around 133,000.
My question is, are any of these countries paying their salaries, food, lodging, etc.? If they are not, I think they should since they are there to protect their country. If that isn’t the reason, why are they there?
One example: Why do we have 37,950 troops in Germany? In my humble opinion, that is ridiculous!!!!!! An example worse than that is Japan: We have 53,900 troops there. For what???
Since I am a Korean veteran, I feel you or someone on your staff will address my feelings about the above. As mentioned earlier, if countries are picking up the tab for us being there: GREAT!
