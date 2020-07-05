The June 26, 2020, Herald Courier discussed the issue of replacing the names of Bristol schools that currently carry the appellations of Confederate generals. This is also relevant for street and bridge names (e.g., Stonewall Heights Drive and the Gen. John Hunt Morgan Memorial Bridge, both in Abingdon, plus the Lee Highway).
Although it is correctly contended that name replacement would beneficially eliminate offense to certain put-upon subdivisions of our population, it would be a controversial and confusing undertaking to select and substitute acceptable novel designations for old, familiar cognomens.
Could an onomastic solution include retention of the established surnames but to more inclusively reassign the persons, events and attitudes currently highlighted by the presently passé honorees?
For example, it could be decreed that “Stonewall” from now on commemorates the unfortunate 1969 police raid at gay-oriented Stonewall Inn in artistic Greenwich Village.
The surname “Jackson” could come to refer to the famous African-American Jackson 5 musical group. “Stuart” could cease to refer to ol’ J. E. B. and allude, instead, to Mary, Queen of Scotts, a martyr to her religion.
“Lee” could now refer to Bruce, the U.S.-born Hong Kong Kung Fu (no, not “kung flu”) martial artist and filmmaker.
Any “Davis” designation could pass from memorializing CSA President Jefferson D. to honoring the Black jazz trumpeter Miles Davis (if probably not the Black Communist California professor of philosophy Angela Davis).
As for Gen. Morgan (with whom my great-grandfather regrettably rode), the replacement might be the noted American architect Julia Morgan — an appropriate person to associate with a bridge and certainly a designee superior to the Caribbean pirate Sir Henry Morgan.
Note that these designations would celebrate not only national diversity but also artistic creativity rather than war.
