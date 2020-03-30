One misconception about the coronavirus is the wrong belief that young and healthy can’t get sick. A retired South African gold medal Olympic swimmer age 31 in perfect health said he got the coronavirus. He struggled with the coronavirus for 14 days and described the sickness as, “worst I’ve ever endured.” Young and healthy can get sick and pass it on to others.
One misconception about the coronavirus is the wrong belief that the general public doesn’t benefit from wearing a mask. Some wrongly only recommended mask for sick people, health care workers and those taking care of someone who is sick with the coronavirus. A research paper from Feb. 19, 2020, compared medical staff at Zhongnan Hospital caring for patients with coronavirus between Jan. 2-22, 2020. They were medical staff in the Respiratory, ICU and Infectious Disease Departments and wore N95 respirators and washed hands frequently compared to medical staff in the Hepatobiliary Pancreatic Surgery, Trauma and Microsurgery and Urology Departments who wore no masks and disinfected their hands less frequently. Even though the masked group encountered more confirmed cases of the coronavirus than the unmasked (seven times more cases), none of the 280 staff contracted coronavirus. Sadly 10 of the unmasked group became infected. Experts recommend a Particulate Respirator Mask that filters at least 95% of particles and is marked P95, R95 or N95 or higher. A properly fitted respirator mask should be worn over both the nose and mouth, and form a tight seal so you can’t smell odors. A regular surgical mask will provide little protection for you but will protect others from your cough or sneeze. Any mask benefits you and the public by keeping you from touching your mouth or nose. Glasses are better than contacts because they can keep you from touching your eyes. In countries like Hong Kong that have masks everyone wears a mask because it benefits the public.
