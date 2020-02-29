The Herald Courier has well documented the 75th anniversary of the signature WWII Pacific battle for the island of Iwo Jima. The Joe Rosenthal picture of the second flag raising on Mount Suribachi captured the tenacity of the Marines who fought on the island. Countless erected statues stand on Marine Corps installations and in Washington, D.C., in remembrance of their efforts.

This battle proved to be one of the most costly engagements in Maine Corps history. More than 70,000 Marines engaged the Japanese on this eight square mile island. Killed or wounded Marines amounted to 28,600 or roughly 41% of all Marines taking part in the battle. Japanese defenders numbered 18,000, and only 215 were captured alive. Marines were awarded 22 of their 80 Medals of Honor awarded during WWII in this capture of Iwo Jima.

This battle defines Marine Corps history. The Japanese commander, Lt. Gen. Kuribayashi ably defended the island. Ferocity and determination carried allied forces to victory. Iwo Jima became a sanctuary for Army Air Corps bombers and fighters bombing the Japanese home islands.

Modern Marine Corps leaders must focus their efforts to instilling in today’s Marines the same warrior spirit exhibited by Marines on a tiny island in the Pacific so long ago. Semper Fidelis!

