The coronavirus from China is a deadly virus, and it has spread outside China. It would be a good idea to boost your immune system and have some anti-viral face mask and glasses to wear at home in case it spreads to Bristol. If it spreads, all masks could be sold out. Also you should have months of food at home in case your city is quarantined. America has 11 military bases near airports ready to quarantine incoming people. Because of the spread of deadly viruses, we have to control who comes into our country from other countries. The coronavirus is very likely to spread to Africa because Ethiopia hasn’t shut down incoming flights from China.
The coronavirus is much worse than the Chinese government reports. New information is being leaked, and it’s painting a very grim picture, revealing that the true death toll could be more than 20 times higher than reported. China’s disinformation and propaganda machine is struggling to underreport and keep the people from knowing how rapidly the virus is spreading. The China government threatens social media users with up to seven years in prison for reporting the truth that the coronavirus is an uncontrollable pandemic. Last week when the China government reported just 2,700 cases, a video of a “whistleblower” nurse claimed 90,000 are sick with the coronavirus. Funeral homes report they are burning bodies 24 hours a day. President Xi Jinping has called the situation “grave” and has quarantined 400 million people, more than any time in history. The coronavirus will destroy the economy of China and hurt the world economy. Sadly, if it hurts the American economy enough, it could result in the election of a Democrat as president!
