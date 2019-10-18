I patronize a small business in Town Centre in Abingdon, Virginia.
They have told me that when the last anchor store (Food City) leaves, they’ll move out, too. Will we see a replay of what happened at Bristol Mall? Goodman’s Jewelry long ago left Town Centre for downtown Abingdon’s Main Street. Their former space at Town Centre is still vacant. Why not convert the vacating retail space to law offices? Perhaps the repurposing of Town Centre into a Justice Center is an idea whose time has come. Think about it!
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.