I patronize a small business in Town Centre in Abingdon, Virginia.

They have told me that when the last anchor store (Food City) leaves, they’ll move out, too. Will we see a replay of what happened at Bristol Mall? Goodman’s Jewelry long ago left Town Centre for downtown Abingdon’s Main Street. Their former space at Town Centre is still vacant. Why not convert the vacating retail space to law offices? Perhaps the repurposing of Town Centre into a Justice Center is an idea whose time has come. Think about it!

Tags

Welcome to the Conversation

No name-calling, personal insults or threats. No attacks based on race, gender, ethnicity, etc. No writing with your caps lock on – it's screaming. Keep on topic and under 1,500 characters. No profanity or vulgarity. Stay G- or PG-rated.
Load comments