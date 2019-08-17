Politically, I am traditional/conservative. But, in local elections, I have chosen to vote for the “best person” regardless of party. I can no longer do that.
Today’s Democrats favor open borders, sanctuary cities and states, free medical care for illegals, abolish ICE, uncontrolled abortions and socialism. (“Crazy Bernie” and “Pocahontas” know what’s best for me?) Democratic-controlled media are unethical, exceedingly biased, dishonest and fabricate news.
Democratic-controlled colleges and universities discriminate and punish conservative students, squelch free speech and revise history.
The Democratic Party is rife with members who don’t like America, the Constitution, the flag, the Pledge of Allegiance or Independence Day. A recent Gallup Poll revealed a paltry 22% of Democrats are proud to be Americans. Pathetic!
In Smyth County, the following Democrats are running for reelection: Roy Evans, Chip Schuler, Jeff Richardson, Tom Burkett and Todd Dishner. I have voted for each of them.
As a good, loyal Democrat, I assume they give money to their party, attend conferences and conventions, and support Democratic candidates and the party’s agenda.
But, today’s Democrat Party has no resemblance to the party of Jefferson, Roosevelt, Truman or Kennedy.
Therefore, to vote for a Democrat, even locally means that, indirectly, I am supporting a party harmful to America and Virginia.
National and state politics affect us locally. If the Smyth County Democrats supported “Blackface” Herring, they supported an Attorney General who wants to make Virginia a “Sanctuary State.”
Should that happen, how would the sheriff and commonwealth attorney respond?
These Smyth County Democrats are good men. I respect them.
I do hope they will reexamine their values and determine if they are compatible with what their party has become, not what it once was.