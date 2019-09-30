Congressman [Phil] Roe, I’m writing to you because you are a member of the House of Representatives. I’m asking you to consider a thought experiment about the most recent, and possibly most serious, concerning action by the president.

Although I am not old enough to recall the Nixon investigations, I do remember the Bill Clinton presidency, a time when Congress moved to impeach the commander in chief. And I know people have been reluctant to return to that sort of spectacle.

To try to take the emotion out of such decision-making, please consider this: A hypothetical President Hillary Clinton withheld U.S. military aid appropriated by Congress for personal political gain, and refused to submit a whistleblower’s report to Congress. What would you do? Could you do nothing? What is the line you would tolerate from a Democrat who did these things?

At the very least, I hope you would insist that Congress be allowed to perform its critical role in the oversight of the executive branch. If you would indict a Democrat over this, which is what impeachment is, I hope you’ll hold your own party to the same standard. If you are confident in the president’s acquittal, then trust Sens. Alexander and Blackburn to run a fair trial in the Senate. And, Congressman Roe, if it costs you your job, I’ll write the nomination for your Profile in Courage.

