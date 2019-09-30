Congressman [Phil] Roe, I’m writing to you because you are a member of the House of Representatives. I’m asking you to consider a thought experiment about the most recent, and possibly most serious, concerning action by the president.
Although I am not old enough to recall the Nixon investigations, I do remember the Bill Clinton presidency, a time when Congress moved to impeach the commander in chief. And I know people have been reluctant to return to that sort of spectacle.
To try to take the emotion out of such decision-making, please consider this: A hypothetical President Hillary Clinton withheld U.S. military aid appropriated by Congress for personal political gain, and refused to submit a whistleblower’s report to Congress. What would you do? Could you do nothing? What is the line you would tolerate from a Democrat who did these things?
At the very least, I hope you would insist that Congress be allowed to perform its critical role in the oversight of the executive branch. If you would indict a Democrat over this, which is what impeachment is, I hope you’ll hold your own party to the same standard. If you are confident in the president’s acquittal, then trust Sens. Alexander and Blackburn to run a fair trial in the Senate. And, Congressman Roe, if it costs you your job, I’ll write the nomination for your Profile in Courage.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.