The saddest thing about the recent impeachment hearings and trial was not the president’s efforts to get the Ukraine to investigate the Bidens. Nor was the saddest thing the fact that the House saw fit to impeach the president or that the Senate chose not to convict him.
No, the saddest thing about the entire affair was the utter failure of all of Congress (House and Senate) to do their job, which was to reach a reasoned conclusion after fairly investigating and evaluating all the facts. Instead, they almost all put their party, and their political careers, above their constitutional responsibilities.
The only thing these proceedings proved was that the Democrats control the House and the Republicans control the Senate. Facts, truth, analysis and good ol’ right and wrong all took a backseat to party loyalty.
Now, you may be reading this and screaming (pick one) “It was a witch hunt and he should never have been put on trial!” or “Anyone who didn’t vote to remove him is a partisan crook!” If that’s you, congratulations! You are the reason that our elected representatives feared to exercise independent judgment. The legalities of this whole mess, including what constitutes an “impeachable offense” are complicated constitutional issues that can be fairly and honestly debated by reasonable people having different opinions. But our elected representatives knew we weren’t going to be levelheaded and analytic so there was little reason for them to behave that way.
Congress failed. Republicans and Democrats alike, they practically all failed. But they failed because we told them to substitute party affiliation for justice, or face our wrath at the ballot box. They are a reflection of us and our partisan divide. And as voters, we are ultimately responsible for their failure.
