I am a Southerner, born and bred. Let me tell you about my South. It is a place of great beauty, from the ridges of the Appalachians to the South Carolina coast, through the Shenandoah Valley and down to the Florida Keys. It is a place where courtesy still flourishes. Where people say “How are you?” open doors for strangers and slow to let you into traffic.
It is a place of intellectual robustness, at North Carolina’s Research Triangle Park, the Marshall Space Flight Center in Alabama and many fine universities and research centers throughout the entire region.
My South is the home of the Blues, Bluegrass and Jazz. It boasts beautiful rural land steeped in tradition and glorious, gleaming cities on the vanguard of change. My South is all these things. But my South does not choose the Confederate flag as its symbol, nor does it lend support to those who would use it for their own perverted, hateful ends. It teaches the history of our darkest period, but it does not celebrate it. My South acknowledges the past and moves forward toward an even better future for all of us. Not just some of us, but all of us. That is my South.
