Leonard Pitts’ column on Jan. 27 was an excellent example of fact-checking and informative reporting on a tragic and shameful historical event, the hell that was Auschwitz. It’s a shame he couldn’t have stopped at that. Anyone can tell by reading his columns that he’s truly a “Trump Hater,” but to go so far as to link this terrible anniversary with Trump's out-of-context “s--- h---” statement of the past and imply that he and his supporters would be capable of the same acts is really scraping the bottom of the barrel — even for him. Yes Leonard, your articulation is matched well by your venomous nature.
Your View: Comparing Trump, supporters to Auschwitz is venomous
- By Mike Jones | Lebanon, Virginia
