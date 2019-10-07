It’s been a month since the death of my longtime friend in the Sullivan County jail. Over the course, as my way of dealing, I’ve compiled — data, reports, research, news, photos, video, archived web pages, questionnaire responses, legal memoranda — currently at 1,805,602,972 bytes, 285 files and spanning more than three decades. I’ve also written — emails, posts, tons of notes, and now six drafts of this letter.
Each of those drafts is distinct in tone and content, reflecting the phases of my grief and the accompanying spectrum of emotion. They include excerpts from Jackson v. Gardner (the 1983 case in which the conditions of confinement at the Sullivan County jail were found to be unconstitutional), admonitions, lamentations over unheeded warnings and missed opportunities for progress and relief, and calls to arms against systemic oppression and injustice. Throughout, I drew from personal experience as someone with my own run-ins with the Sullivan County criminal justice system and the feeling that my community failed me repeatedly when I was young and misguided. Many of the drafts contain expressions of anger and the desire to see our institutions topple under the weight of their own contradictions.
I’ve come to realize, though, that simply tearing down the rotten establishment won’t do those harmed irrevocably, like Jenna, true justice. It’ll simply leave us all to live among the rubble. And it occurs to me that a lengthy war would likely mean the depletion of resources until few remain to devote to the long-neglected pursuit of real solutions.
I believe that, as a community, we’re capable of so much more: Of recognizing our common capacities to both make mistakes and make changes for the better; of finding empathy, even if that means digging deep, and affording every person dignity and respect regardless of socio-economic status, education, or involvement with the justice system. Beyond believing that, I’m now calling for it and fully committed to seeing it through.
