Now more than ever the Republican Party needs to take control of the current president. It is apparent that the vice president needs to move up until the election process can determine the next leader of our country. We need to salvage our relationship with our allies.
The president is a master at using social media to retaliate against people who may disagree with him on various issues concerning his impeachment hearings. Would it not just be simpler to appear and defend yourself and the choices you may have made? This game playing behind the Twitter account is dividing the country, and it appears that is his intention. For the sake of our country, please do the right thing and put a stop to the lies, corruption, dishonesty and false promises coming out of the White House.
I challenge all Republicans to call your local and state party members and share your need of immediate change in leadership for our country and our future. Some will say, “But look at what he has done.” I totally agree — and also look at the damage he is causing.
My 85-year-old father stated he can’t remember a president like this one and the number of false statements that he promotes on a daily basis. My father does not have a degree from some famous school but rather a Ph.D. in common sense. Regardless of which party you attach yourself to, use good common sense and just admit this president has put his needs and wants before the needs and wants of the American people. Straight talk can’t be confused.
