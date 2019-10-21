I noticed with interest your article, “Coleman pleads guilty in 2015 murder case” (Oct. 1).

Barry Joe Coleman, age 41, is sentenced to three life sentences plus 28 years without the possibility of parole?

Now I ask you, what has our Judicial System come to? This man does not deserve to go on living, and he should definitely be executed and not given a fully paid retirement plan by the state of Virginia for this outrageous crime. So what if he is a drug addict? This is a self-induced habit, and he literally killed this hard-working young innocent woman for a handful of dollars no doubt to support his habit.

Should the taxpayers have to maintain his upkeep for maybe another 50 years while he rots away in prison? No, I think not! My opinion for what it’s worth.

