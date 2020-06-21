In a June 14 letter, Ron Penland writes: “President Lincoln desperately perused the Civil War to hold the Union together. And for no other reason. Get out your history book and read up on it. The Civil War was not about slavery. It was about all trying to save the Union which was coming apart from the seams.”
Actually, the southern states seceded over slavery and fought the war to defend it. Sure, “the Union ... was coming apart from the seams” — and it was coming apart because of the Confederate states’ determination to keep human beings in chains.
The seceding states were clear in their declarations of secession. South Carolina wrote that it was seceding because of “an increasing hostility on the part of the non-slaveholding States to the institution of slavery.” Mississippi wrote: “Our position is thoroughly identified with the institution of slavery — the greatest material interest of the world.” Virginia noted that the federal government’s insistence on abolishing slavery was leading “not only to the injury of the people of Virginia, but to the oppression of the Southern Slaveholding States.”
A month before the battle of Fort Sumter, Confederate Vice President Alexander H. Stephens gave what has been called his “Cornerstone Speech.” Stephens said:
“Our new government is founded upon exactly the opposite idea [opposite to racial equality]; its foundations are laid, its corner-stone rests, upon the great truth that the negro is not equal to the white man; that slavery, subordination to the superior race, is his natural and normal condition.”
I wonder what Ron Penland means by his declaration that “The Civil War was not about slavery.” The Confederates thought slavery was precisely what it was about. Penland recommends reading history, and that is a sound recommendation.
