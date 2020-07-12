In the past, the USA was at war with the USA, which was called the Civil War — our brothers against brothers. It appears all of the statues that are unwanted across our land need a better home. It is part of our national USA history. I think a home could be found in our Arlington Nation Cemetery near Washington, D.C. A cemetery is a great home for a monument to remember and honor our brothers.
Your View: Civil War statues could find a new home at Arlington
- Glenn Benson | Blountville, Tennessee
