After reading the article concerning the old Kmart location in Bristol, Tennessee, I could not stop laughing. Just to recap part of the article for the reader: Steve Johnson, a well-known business man in the community, purchased the property to create another area for development for more than one employer to locate.
According to Mr. Johnson, the location is located in a redevelopment district — vacant, blighted and condemned. Apparently Mr. Johnson reached out to the city for some incentive to work with him on this project for the area. Keep in mind the incentives that Friendship Ford and others have taken advantage of to help Bristol press forward into the future.
Rather than moving forward with something that would appeal to Mr. Johnson, the city paid a company to study the project and make recommendations and delay the progress. Mr. Johnson pays $2.5 million for the property then sells to a single employer U-Haul for $3.3 million. Good job, Mr. Johnson!!!! Exactly what a businessman should do!
Maybe the city leaders will do the math and understand the jobs and tax revenues just lost for a company that is laughing all the way to the bank with a nearly $12,000 check for the work on the study to determine what to offer Mr. Johnson. That was taxpayer money flushed down the drain.
When local developers such as Mr. Johnson, Friendship Ford and the Hurley family, just to list a few, approach the city, please work with them for the love of mankind!!!!! They can always go to other areas with their checkbooks and expertise. Straight talk can’t be confused.
